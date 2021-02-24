Rep. Stefanik: Now New Yorkers Know Gov. Cuomo Is a 'Criminal Sexual Predator'

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, published a shocking piece on Medium on Wednesday detailing a series of alleged inappropriate sexual comments and advances she received from the governor. Her very first sentence reveals that the governor asked her if she wanted to play "strip poker" on a flight home from Western New York. In his New York City office on Third Avenue, she was "shocked" when he "kissed her on the lips."

She said that kind of behavior was par for the course for his administration.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected. His inappropriate behavior toward women was an affirmation that he liked you, that you must be doing something right. He used intimidation to silence his critics. And if you dared to speak up, you would face consequences. (Medium)

She claims how Cuomo would intimidate her into his office, make references to the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky affair, and harass other female employees.

"He ridiculed them about their romantic relationships and significant others," Boylan writes. "He said the reasons that men get women were 'money and power.'"

Cuomo addressed Boylan's accusations back in December, saying, "It's just not true." His office revisited that response on Wednesday.

"As we said before, Ms. Boylan's claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false," Cuomo's office stated.

Lawmakers like Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) believe Boylan's account. She released the following statement, calling Cuomo a "criminal sexual predator" and calling for Gov. Cuomo's resignation.

???? My Statement Calling for the Resignation of Governor Cuomo ???? https://t.co/gWvBm4rS31 pic.twitter.com/jZZEobvE92 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 24, 2021

Assemblyman Ron T. Kim, who recently revealed that Gov. Cuomo threatened to end his career in an aggressive phone call, also stands with Boylan.

Cuomo is a coward who has abused his powers. His pattern of abuse and harassment toward his aides, journalists, lawmakers, and critiques is despicable. As a lawmaker, I have the duty to hold him accountable. I will not stand down. I will stand with Lindsey Boylan.



1/2 https://t.co/5XxCqQ3nJR — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 24, 2021

Gov. Cuomo is currently being investigated for his role in the state's nursing home tragedy. Over 15,000 individuals died from COVID-related causes the past year. The Sexual Harassment Working Group in Albany said there needs to be an investigation into his workplace behavior as well.