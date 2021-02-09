Sen. Cramer's Showstopping Statement About Impeachment Trial

We've seen plenty of highly charged statements from Republicans ahead of this week's second impeachment trial against President Trump. They've argued that it's a waste of time, that Democrats are only staging more political theater. But the message just released by Sen. Kevin Cramer (D-MD) minutes before the trial kicked off may be the biggest showstopper yet.

“Welcome to the stupidest week in the Senate," Cramer said. "While Speaker Pelosi has backbenchers come before the Senate to make her case, she sent the rest of the House home instead of carrying on the actual work of the American people. Impeachment is not a process we should use flippantly. As a response to her view that Donald Trump demeaned the Office of the President, the House Speaker is now making a mockery of Congress and one of the most serious institutions in our country. It’s disgusting.”

Welcome to the stupidest week in the Senate!



While Speaker Pelosi has backbenchers make her case for impeachment, she sent the rest of the House home. She’s making a mockery of Congress.



My full statement on this disgusting process??https://t.co/vaAqBMgtF1 — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) February 9, 2021

Cramer then shared a message from all Senate Republicans: "The Senate should work together to defeat coronavirus. The Senate should work together to rebuild our economy."

In his own statement, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued that Americans by and large want Congress to take action on the coronavirus pandemic.

“There isn’t a single American that’s going to get a vaccine because of this impeachment trial," Sen. Rubio said in a video statement Tuesday morning. "There isn’t a single American that’s going to find a job because of this impeachment trial. There isn’t a single thing that’s going to happen to make us safer from the threat of China from this impeachment trial. And these are the things I wish we were focused on – focused on getting more vaccines to people, focused on getting the economy growing again and getting people back to work, and focused on confronting the challenges before our country. We should be spending every second we’re up here working on those things, not on a trial to impeach a president who’s no longer in office.”