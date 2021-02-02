By now you've probably heard Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) Instagram Live account of the roller coaster of emotions she went through in the Capitol on January 6. According to AOC, she was in her office when she thought one of the rioters had stormed in. She hid in the bathroom, only to discover that the intruder was a Capitol Police officer. But she recalled still being frightened.

"Things weren't adding up, like there was no partner there and no one was yelling — he wasn't yelling like, 'This is Capitol Police! This is Capitol Police!'" Ocasio-Cortez said. "And he was looking at me, and all this anger and hostility."

In the same video, AOC revealed that she is a victim of sexual assault.

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.”

AOC's reveal comes about a week after she accused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his GOP colleagues of trying to get her murdered by the mob. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) defended his colleague by giving AOC two choices. He said she should apologize, or they will find alternative means to condemn her scurrilous statement.

"As a member of this body who disagreed with 'objections' to the electors and who has expressed publicly my concerns about the events leading to January 6th, it is completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution," Roy wrote.

In a new statement reacting to AOC's account of the Capitol riots, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) shared sympathy with her for the trauma she'd experienced but emphasized that she is way off base by accusing Republicans of being accomplices to murder. And so his position has not changed.

Rep. Roy's office shared the statement with Townhall:

"I was saddened to learn about the trauma that my colleague, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, described in recent days regarding sexual assault. Nobody should go through that, and I hope that she has received justice and experiences peace in the matter. "As to her claims about my position, I will not be swayed from my beliefs about right and wrong — regarding this or anything else. Her comparison of my defense of colleagues to her circumstances were again inappropriate, but I am not going to participate in discussing her personal experiences as a political matter. "It does not change the fact that her allegation against Sen. Cruz was completely unacceptable for a Member of Congress to make against another member for engaging in free speech and debate about what our Constitution says about electors. Nor does it change my position that she should apologize for and retract those remarks. "Members of this body have a duty to work to mend the tattered fabric of our Republic, stop this heightened rhetoric, stop the social media sniping, and move forward to actually do the work the American people sent us here to do."

The FBI is still investigating hundreds of cases related to the January 6 riot.