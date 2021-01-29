Joe Biden

GOP Rep Demands Ocasio-Cortez Apologize for 'Scurrilous Charge'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has learned not to extend his hand to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) because it will get bitten off. On Thursday, Cruz was pleasantly surprised that he had found common ground with the progressive congresswoman after Robinhood removed GameStop, AMC Theatres, and other names from its platform. AOC called the move "unacceptable" and demanded an investigation. Sen. Cruz said he "fully agreed" with her.

And AOC responded by arguing that he tried to have her murdered a few weeks back, when rioters stormed the Capitol during the electoral college certification.

In short, things escalated quickly.

One of Sen. Cruz's fellow Texans in Congress, Rep. Chip Roy (R), defended him in a letter to AOC demanding she apologize for such a nasty accusation.

"As a member of this body who disagreed with 'objections' to the electors and who has expressed publicly my concerns about the events leading to January 6th, it is completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution," Roy writes.

Rep. Roy gave AOC a choice: Apologize now, or face some kind of consequence.

Based on Ocasio-Cortez's recent MSNBC appearances in which she accuses the GOP of turning a blind eye to racism, misogyny, and violence, we doubt she'll comply.

