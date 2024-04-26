Are Buttigieg’s Latest Airline Rules Going to Get People Killed?
These Ugly, Little Schmucks Need to Face Consequences
Top Biden Aides Didn't Have Anything Nice to Say About Karine Jean-Pierre: Report
The Terrorists Are Running the Asylum
Biden Responds to Trump's Challenge to Debate Before November
Oh Look, Another Terrible Inflation Report
There's a Big Change in How Biden Now Walks to and From Marine...
US Ambassador to the UN Calls Russia's Latest Veto 'Baffling'
Trump Responds to Bill Barr's Endorsement in Typical Fashion
Another State Will Not Comply With Biden's Rewrite of Title IX
'Lack of Clarity and Moral Leadership': NY Senate GOP Leader Calls Out Democratic...
Liberals Freak Out As Another So-Called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' Pops Up
Here’s Why One University Postponed a Pro-Hamas Protest
Leader of Columbia's Pro-Hamas Encampment: Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'
Tipsheet

USC Just Canceled Its Main Graduation Ceremony. Here's Why.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 26, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Amid pro-Hamas demonstrations on campus and in the wake of controversy over the valedictorian address, the University of Southern California said Thursday it will not hold its main graduation ceremony.

Advertisement

“With the new safety measures in place this year, the time needed to process the large number of guests coming to campus will increase substantially,” USC wrote in an announcement. “As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time and during a short window from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.”

Details regarding new commencement plans will be posted by April 30.

USC announced Thursday that it is canceling its main May commencement ceremony, capping a dramatic series of moves that began last week after it informed valedictorian Asna Tabassum, who had been opposed by pro-Israel groups, that she would not be delivering the traditional speech.

In ending the university-wide May 10 graduation ceremony altogether, President Carol Folt aimed to quell the controversy that grew as the school chipped away at core parts of the ritual, drawing criticism from both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel activists.

The cancellation took place amid unrest on university campuses across the nation stemming from the Israel-Hamas war. On Wednesday at a pro-Palestinian encampment at USC, 93 students and off-campus activists were arrested. […]

Since citing unspecified security threats as the reason for canceling Tabassum’s speech, USC has seen a series of on-campus protests, including this week’s pro-Palestinian encampment.

University officials had followed their cancellation of Tabassum’s speech by calling off a speech by film director Jon M. Chu and appearances on the main stage by honorary doctorate recipients, including tennis legend Billie Jean King, saying they wanted to “keep the focus on our graduates.” (LA Times)

Recommended

Top Biden Aides Didn't Have Anything Nice to Say About Karine Jean-Pierre: Report Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“We understand that this is disappointing; however, we are adding many new activities and celebrations to make this commencement academically meaningful, memorable, and uniquely USC, including places to gather with family, friends, faculty, and staff, the celebratory releasing of the doves, and performances by the Trojan Marching Band,” the statement from USC added. 

Seniors sounded off on the decision, noting that they never got a proper high school graduation either because of the pandemic. 


Tags: COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Biden Aides Didn't Have Anything Nice to Say About Karine Jean-Pierre: Report Spencer Brown
Iran's Nightmares Victor Davis Hanson
California Mayor Attacked on Camera During Interview Promoting His City Townhall Video
Biden Responds to Trump's Challenge to Debate Before November Spencer Brown
The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Biden Aides Didn't Have Anything Nice to Say About Karine Jean-Pierre: Report Spencer Brown
Advertisement