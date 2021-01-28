Washington D.C.

Everyone Agrees the New Capitol Security Measure Is Awful

Three weeks after the deadly riots on Capitol Hill, a major change is coming to the People's House. According to the acting Capitol Police chief, a permanent security fence is going to be installed in front of the Capitol.

 "Vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing," Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman announced. As you can see, the Capitol will not look quite as inviting.

Lawmakers, journalists and everyday citizens are in agreement: Terrible idea. 

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) fumed that she nor her colleagues were even briefed on this massive decision.

Five people died in the January 6 riots that interrupted the electoral college certification. In the immediate aftermath, some lawmakers were frustrated that they had to undergo additional security screening before returning to the congressional chambers. Imagine how they'll react when they hear the latest news...

