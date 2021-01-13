Congress
Republican Reps: New Capitol Security Measure Makes Us Feel Like Criminals

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: House Television via AP

One of the results of last week's Capitol riots is increased security measures in the chambers of Congress. A mob made its way to the chambers of Congress and nearly broke through. As of Tuesday, lawmakers now must pass through metal detectors to get onto the House or Senate floors. Some Republicans scoffed at the new measures and released statements indicating that they will not comply with it.

"The metal detector policy for the House floor is unnecessary, unconstitutional, and endangers members. I did not comply tonight. I will not comply in the future," Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said in a statement.

His fellow Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) is also offended by the new measures.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise argued that the detectors "impede the ability of members to come and vote."

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) basically told her colleagues to suck it up.

"If you work at McDonald's, you have to wear the uniform, or you're not working today," she said in comparison. "Wherever you are, when you're told this is what you have to do, this is what you have to do. Or you're not working...have they ever had a job before?"

She also compared the additional security to the basic measures travelers have to take in airports. To not cooperate is "a bunch of bull crap," Bush said.

Congress is voting on Wednesday on whether or not to impeach President Trump for his role in last week's riots. The Democrat-led impeachment resolution claims that he is guilty of "incitement of insurrection."

