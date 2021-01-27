Tulsi Gabbard Calls Adam Schiff, John Brennan 'Domestic Enemies'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), conservatives' favorite Democrat these days, joined her colleagues in condemning the mob that descended on the Capitol on January 6, disrupting the electoral college certification and resulting the deaths of five people. She called them "domestic enemies." But Rep. Gabbard said another group of individuals deserves that title too, and should be considered even more dangerous because they have more power.

Namely, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech.

The mob who stormed the capitol to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country. But let us be clear, the John Brennan's, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are... pic.twitter.com/Q3VssCiz5l — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) January 26, 2021

"But let us be clear, the John Brennan's, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style 'surveillance' are also domestic enemies—and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the Capitol," she claimed.

Gabbard has previously raised concerns about former CIA Director John Brennan's efforts to identify an "unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians."

"What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist, what are we talking about?" she asked earlier this week on Fox News. "Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians, what is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life? Where do you take this?"

Gabbard finished her remarks on Twitter by calling on President and Congress "to denounce efforts by Brennan and others to take away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator and guaranteed in our Constitution."

"If you don’t stand up to them now, then our country will be in great peril," she feared.

It's not the first time Gabbard has strayed from her party line. Last year the Hawaii congresswoman made conservatives smile by siding with President Trump over terminating Section 230, a provision that protects tech firms from liability over third-party content on their platforms.