Democrat Defends President Trump Over Section 230

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 03, 2020 4:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump told Congress this week that he won't even consider signing the latest National Defense Authorization Act until they repeal Section 230, a provision that protects tech firms from liability over third-party content on their platforms. The president called it a "liability shielding gift" and a national security threat.

But some Republicans disagreed with the president on this one. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe (R-OK) said that while he appreciates the president's sentiments, he argued that "it has nothing to do with the military."

Trump does have a surprise supporter, however. Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told Trump to stand his ground on the fight over Section 230, agreeing it has everything to do with U.S. security.

Gabbard is gaining a lot of conservative fans this week. Before siding with the president, she praised the Supreme Court for standing up for religious freedom after they ruled that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's mandate to limit church gatherings was unconstitutional.

"I strongly support this Supreme Court ruling defending our First Amendment/freedom of religion," she wrote last week. "While COVID may temporarily require certain public health restrictions, houses of worship MUST be treated same as secular institutions—not more harshly/strictly."

Again, her Twitter followers are urging her to switch parties.

