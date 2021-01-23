National Guard

Report: Hundreds of National Guard Troops Test Positive for COVID

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 7:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Report: Hundreds of National Guard Troops Test Positive for COVID

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As if being relegated to underground parking garages wasn't bad enough, now reports are surfacing that at least 100 of our brave National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, with several hundred others quarantining in nearby hotels, after being called to defend the nation's capital this week.

Politico reports:

Already, hundreds of Guard members who poured into Washington, D.C., after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol have tested positive for Covid-19 or are quarantining in nearby hotels, three Guard sources said. Guard leadership has declined to release an official number of positive cases, but troops and lawmakers alike worry that the deployment is becoming a superspreader event.

The spread of COVID may have been ignited by the close quarters the troops experienced this week following President Biden's inauguration. Nearly 25,000 troops were in Washington, D.C. to help prevent another deadly riot like the one we witnessed on January 6.

“We did not get Covid tests on arrival,” one Guard member told Politico. “Right after the holidays they packed us together like sardines in buses and rooms for this.”

Bipartisan outrage erupted Thursday night when lawmakers found out that National Guard troops were forced out of Capitol facilities and into mobile command centers, hotels and even parking garages. One unit of 5,000 troops was reportedly kept in a garage with only one bathroom. Everyone from Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) to Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) agreed that this kind of treatment was disgraceful and unacceptable.

Thankfully, the troops were moved back inside later that evening.

According to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, President Biden called National Guard General Daniel Hokanson on Friday to talk about the images he’d seen of troops sleeping outside the Capitol.

About 7,000 National Guard troops are expected to remain in D.C. until the end of January. But several governors are now demanding that their state guardsmen be sent home.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Panic Has Struck a Blue State Now That Biden's Taking Aim at Fracking
Beth Baumann
Key Advisor Reveals Trump's Post-Presidency Plans
Beth Baumann

Rural America, Prepare for Biden's Newly-Proposed Tax
Beth Baumann
Former NYT Editor Recalls Bullying Culture Among Staff: 'It's Kind of Like a Virtue'
Bronson Stocking

Bernie Issues a Dire Warning to Democrats: History Is Repeating Itself
Beth Baumann

Dems Could Toss Impeachment Aside to Purse Another Avenue to Keep Trump Out of Office
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular