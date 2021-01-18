Josh Hawley Has Found a New Home for His 'Big Tech' Book

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has found a new home for his book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," after Simon & Schuster canceled their publishing agreement with him.

The publisher cut ties with Hawley after he continued to pursue an objection to the electoral college certification following the riots on Capitol Hill. Sen. Hawley also faced calls for his resignation and was deemed a "traitor" by critics. He condemned the Capitol violence but said he was forging ahead with his election objection because of voter fraud concerns. He released a statement on Jan. 7 shaming Simon & Schuster for acting like a "woke mob."

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

But now Regnery Publishing, an imprint of Salem Media, has signed with the senator. They intend to publish in the spring.

BREAKING: @HawleyMO signs with Regnery after Simon & Schuster cancels book.



Pre-order your copy of “The Tyranny of Big Tech” here: https://t.co/VoO4t4AqPw https://t.co/mH39qSarKP — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) January 18, 2021

In "The Tyranny of Big Tech," Hawley argues that the likes of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple have stifled competition and liberty, and he suggests a few alternatives to the powerful Big Tech companies.

Regnery President Thomas Spence shared Hawley's sentiments about what he described as cancel culture.