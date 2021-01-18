Josh Hawley Has Found a New Home for His 'Big Tech' Book

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has found a new home for his book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," after Simon & Schuster canceled their publishing agreement with him.
The publisher cut ties with Hawley after he continued to pursue an objection to the electoral college certification following the riots on Capitol Hill. Sen. Hawley also faced calls for his resignation and was deemed a "traitor" by critics. He condemned the Capitol violence but said he was forging ahead with his election objection because of voter fraud concerns. He released a statement on Jan. 7 shaming Simon & Schuster for acting like a "woke mob."
My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021
But now Regnery Publishing, an imprint of Salem Media, has signed with the senator. They intend to publish in the spring.
BREAKING: @HawleyMO signs with Regnery after Simon & Schuster cancels book.— Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) January 18, 2021
In "The Tyranny of Big Tech," Hawley argues that the likes of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple have stifled competition and liberty, and he suggests a few alternatives to the powerful Big Tech companies.
Regnery President Thomas Spence shared Hawley's sentiments about what he described as cancel culture.
Despite Senator Hawley’s immediate and forceful condemnation of the violent incursion, social media teemed with calls for retribution for his objection to the certification of the electoral vote. The next day, citing his purported “role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” Simon & Schuster announced that it was dropping Hawley’s book, scheduled for publication in June. Responding to the impulsive decision, Hawley stated on Twitter, “Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition.”
Regnery’s president and publisher, Thomas Spence, observes that the relentless consolidation of the New York publishing houses—the “Big Five” will soon become the “Big Four” when Penguin Random House acquires Simon & Schuster—has not stiffened their editorial spine. “It’s discouraging to see them cower before the ‘woke mob,’ as Senator Hawley correctly calls it. Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent.”