The Capitol Is Clearly Still on Edge After Monday's 'Very Minimal' Incident

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 11:05 AM
If we needed any indication of how tense the atmosphere still is on Capitol Hill nearly two weeks after the shocking riots that interrupted the Electoral College certification and left five people dead, it was Monday's false alarm.

Capitol reporters were sent into a frenzy on Monday after the United States Capitol Police announced that the area was on lockdown due to an "external security threat."

As it turns out, the "threat" was a small fire at a nearby homeless encampment that has since been extinguished.

Considering the violence that occurred on January 6, it's no wonder why folks would fear the worst.

President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in this Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. There are five times the number of National Guard troops in the nation's capital this week then there are in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to reports.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

