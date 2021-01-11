Here's How a Dem Senator Wants Ethics Committee to Punish Cruz and Hawley

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (TX) and Josh Hawley (MO) didn't let the violent Capitol protests disrupt their plans to object to the electoral college certification of Joe Biden's presidential win last Wednesday. Five people died from injuries sustained during the riot, including a Capitol police officer. Like their colleagues, Cruz and Hawley condemned the chaos that took place hours earlier, but they believed they still had a duty to object and fight for the millions of Americans they said were concerned about election voter fraud. Other Republicans, such as Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who had planned to object to Georgia's electors, changed their minds after the chaotic scenes.

As Hawley stated at the time, he was ready to get back to work.

Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:



Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021

Democrats are now calling him and Cruz traitors. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) released a statement requesting the Senate Ethics Committee to punish the Republicans. He hopes that the committee will "at least" consider kicking them and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) off of relevant committees. Johnson chairs the Homeland Security Committee, Cruz is on the Judiciary Committee, and Hawley is on both.

INBOX: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse calls for the Senate Ethics Committee to "consider the expulsion, or censure and punishment, of Senators Cruz, Hawley and perhaps others."



Says they and Sen. Ron Johnson "(at least)" should be off relevant committees while probes are underway. pic.twitter.com/gTZt6esfbl — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 11, 2021

“The Senate needs to oversee federal investigation of the attack and ransacking of our national Capitol, through the Judiciary and perhaps Homeland Security Committees," Whitehouse said. "We may also be the client in federal civil suits for damages and for restraining orders, likely also under Judiciary purview."

“The Senate will need to conduct security review of what happened and what went wrong, likely through the Rules, Homeland, and Judiciary Committees. The Senate Ethics Committee also must consider the expulsion, or censure and punishment, of Senators Cruz, Hawley, and perhaps others."

Other Democrats like Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) blame the pair of Republicans for the violent protests and say they should be expelled.

Both @HawleyMO and @SenTedCruz have betrayed their oaths of office and abetted a violent insurrection on our democracy.



I am calling for their immediate resignations.



If they do not resign, the Senate must expel them. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 9, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says he has no regrets: “What I was working to do is find a way to reestablish widespread trust in the system."