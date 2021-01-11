Congress

Here's How a Dem Senator Wants Ethics Committee to Punish Cruz and Hawley

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (TX) and Josh Hawley (MO) didn't let the violent Capitol protests disrupt their plans to object to the electoral college certification of Joe Biden's presidential win last Wednesday. Five people died from injuries sustained during the riot, including a Capitol police officer. Like their colleagues, Cruz and Hawley condemned the chaos that took place hours earlier, but they believed they still had a duty to object and fight for the millions of Americans they said were concerned about election voter fraud. Other Republicans, such as Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who had planned to object to Georgia's electors, changed their minds after the chaotic scenes. 

As Hawley stated at the time, he was ready to get back to work.

Democrats are now calling him and Cruz traitors. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) released a statement requesting the Senate Ethics Committee to punish the Republicans. He hopes that the committee will "at least" consider kicking them and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) off of relevant committees. Johnson chairs the Homeland Security Committee, Cruz is on the Judiciary Committee, and Hawley is on both.

“The Senate needs to oversee federal investigation of the attack and ransacking of our national Capitol, through the Judiciary and perhaps Homeland Security Committees," Whitehouse said. "We may also be the client in federal civil suits for damages and for restraining orders, likely also under Judiciary purview." 

“The Senate will need to conduct security review of what happened and what went wrong, likely through the Rules, Homeland, and Judiciary Committees. The Senate Ethics Committee also must consider the expulsion, or censure and punishment, of Senators Cruz, Hawley, and perhaps others."

