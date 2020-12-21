New York
Cuomo Predicts Santa 'Will Be Good to Him' This Year. Enjoy These Reactions.

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 5:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn't letting up on those pats on the back. Despite the startling number of COVID-related deaths in New York this year, most strikingly in the state's nursing homes, Gov. Cuomo won't take accountability for it. In his mind, he's taken no wrong turn. He's so confident that he's written a book about his pandemic leadership, and he's declared that Santa Claus is going to be "very good" to him this Christmas.

Janice Dean, rightly disgusted with the governor whose nursing home mandate may have led to the deaths of both of her in-laws, suggested that he did work hard this year – but on the wrong items.

"He definitely worked hard on his book deal, his Emmy award and lying through his teeth all year," she added.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) couldn't believe how "tone deaf" the governor is either.

Others had similarly poignant names for him, based on his record.

In related news, anyone still scrambling to find Christmas gifts may want to consider this evergreen mug.

Most Popular