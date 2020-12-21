Cuomo Predicts Santa 'Will Be Good to Him' This Year. Enjoy These Reactions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn't letting up on those pats on the back. Despite the startling number of COVID-related deaths in New York this year, most strikingly in the state's nursing homes, Gov. Cuomo won't take accountability for it. In his mind, he's taken no wrong turn. He's so confident that he's written a book about his pandemic leadership, and he's declared that Santa Claus is going to be "very good" to him this Christmas.

CORRECTION: Listening to tape, there's no "very" in second half of quote. Rest is CQ. Verbatim: "Santa's going to be very good to me, I can tell. I worked hard this year." https://t.co/AoCKKSCBPL

Janice Dean, rightly disgusted with the governor whose nursing home mandate may have led to the deaths of both of her in-laws, suggested that he did work hard this year – but on the wrong items.

Worked hard to help kill seniors, jobs and New York State in general? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 21, 2020

"He definitely worked hard on his book deal, his Emmy award and lying through his teeth all year," she added.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) couldn't believe how "tone deaf" the governor is either.

Worst Governor in America is also excruciatingly tone deaf ???? https://t.co/sykENN33ZE — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 21, 2020

Others had similarly poignant names for him, based on his record.

Andrew Cuomo is a sociopath. Who kills thousands of elderly people and then says this? https://t.co/WouEt4pSwj — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 21, 2020

In related news, anyone still scrambling to find Christmas gifts may want to consider this evergreen mug.