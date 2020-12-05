McConaughey, Russell Brand Sound Off on the Left's Elitist Attitude Toward Trump Voters

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Russell Brand are fed up with elites who look down on the similar minded people in each of their countries who voted for President Trump and for Brexit, the UK's split from the European Union.

"I have sensed a lot of condemnation and criticism of what I might describe as ordinary working people, a kind of offhandedness, like, 'oh they're dumb, they're voting for Brexit, they're voting for Trump,'" Brand recently remarked on his podcast. "I don't like it. I don't like to hear it. Because of my own experiences and my own upbringing."

"I've spent enough time with people that are being described in this manner to feel ill at ease about it," he added.

There must be a way for liberal professionals and ordinary working people to find common ground, Brand asked his guest.

"That's my hope," McConaughey agreed, before also sounding off on leftists who think they're better than Trump voters.

"There is a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant toward that 50 percent," McConaughey said.

"This is where the left misses it for me, just as far as being a marketeer of a political side," he added.

And that's why McConaughey says he can understand why half of the nation looks at Hollywood as the elite.

As usual, McConaughey provided a simple solution: "The left is going to have to understand the science of the values, and the meet you in the middle."

He also noted that a lot of people in Hollywood questioned the 2016 results, and the shoe is now on the other foot, with those on the right questioning the 2020 election results. McConaughey says he "understands" why conservatives are skeptical because they've been fed so much "fake news."

McConaughey has been sharing a heck of a lot of common sense during this tumultuous year, including how we can work together to defeat the coronavirus.