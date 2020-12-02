Tom Cotton

Tom Cotton Singles Out Gov. Newsom in His Two-Part Solution for Economic Recovery

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Dec 02, 2020 10:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Despite the backlash that comes with their hypocrisy, liberal leaders across the country continue to break their own COVID rules. We had a robust list, but since then more politicians like San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) have joined the ranks. Last week Liccardo instructed residents to abandon their Thanksgiving plans before he proceeded with his. Like so many other lawmakers caught in the act, Liccardo was forced to apologize.

But, Liccardo was not to be outdone by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), the lockdown happy leader who attended a birthday party at the fancy French Laundry restaurant in Yountville. On Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) singled out Gov. Newsom for his behavior, accusing him of hampering the country's economic rebound.

"So, the economy can continue to recover even more strongly and especially for those people who are still struggling the most - the waitress, the busboys, the bartenders, the karate instructors, the music teachers, people who work in fields an industries that have lots of in-person, close continual contact," Cotton explained.

He proposed a two-part solution.

"One is to tell these Democratic governors and mayors to stop with their irrational lockdowns," Cotton said. "Tell the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, not to lock down small mom and pop restaurants while he goes off with all his lobbyist buddies to eat at the French Laundry, one of the world's most exclusive and expensive restaurants, paying $300 for caviar and truffles."

The second solution, he said, is for Congress to pass a new coronavirus relief bill. Something that can happen if Democrats get their priorities in order.

