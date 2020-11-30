Women

Trump Administration Officials Wonder Why the Praise For Biden’s All Female Senior Comms Staff

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 8:21 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Washington Post praised Joe Biden’s decision to fill top communications positions with women after Jen Psaki was announced as his pick for White House press secretary.

The longtime Democratic spokeswoman will be “one of seven women who will fill the upper ranks of his administration’s communications staff,” the paper said. “It is the first time all of the top aides tasked with speaking on behalf of an administration and shaping its message will be female.”

In announcing Psaki, Biden said he was "proud" his communications team would be "comprised entirely of women."

"These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better," he added.

But Trump officials wondered why such a move was being praised given that the current administration has women in senior communications positions as well.

“The Trump admin’s comms team is entirely female-led,” responded Sarah Matthews, White House Deputy Press Secretary. "But apparently the achievements of GOP women don’t count in the eyes of the media...”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the report “reveals [The Washington Post’s] blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities.”

"President @realDonaldTrump already has an ALL FEMALE Senior White House Press Team," she said. "So does @VP ... So does @FLOTUS ... So does @SecondLady ..."

Alyssa Farah, White House Communications Director, said "celebrating women’s advancement [should] be nonpartisan."

Kristina Baum, Communications Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the OSTP was also led by an all female communications team.

Judd Deere, White House Deputy Press Secretary, said he's always had a female boss since working there.

Paris Dennard, the GOP's Senior Communications Advisor of Black Media Affairs, said "Having women in charge of communications isn’t anything new for Republicans" in the Trump administration.

The difference reportedly comes in the fact that Biden is "jump-starting...with the all-female" comms team.

