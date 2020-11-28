'Savior of the Spring': Ex-Cuomo Aide Rips the Governor in a New Op-ed

Finally. A voice of reason. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may be enjoying his Emmy win and a TIME "Person of the Year" nomination, but not everyone is singing his praises. One of his former aides, Alexis Grenell, sounded off on her old boss this week for his behavior this past year.

Grenell, who served as Cuomo's deputy director of intergovernmental affairs when he was state attorney general, ripped him in an op-ed for The Nation titled “The Collapse of the Cuomosexual.” She had plenty of material to work with, from Cuomo's press conference tantrums last week when a reporter dared to ask for an explanation as to why they're closing New York schools again, to his self-fulfilling book tour about his supposed pandemic leadership. A pandemic that is still very much raging.

"The Andrew Cuomo New Yorkers know and mostly tolerate, the snarling attack dog who gaslights fellow Democrats and deploys staff to call his female critics 'f*cking idiots,' dropped down to Earth last week," she writes. "It was a hard landing after a long-distance love affair with a fanbase in a galaxy far, far away."

Cuomo and his staff, Grenell writes, "reflexively insult anyone who criticizes his handling of the pandemic or insists on returning to the normal system of democratic governance as Jefferson envisioned it."

"St. Andrew, our savior of the spring, is now milking his 15 minutes of fame for an extra 30," she adds.

Janice Dean, the Fox News senior meteorologist who for months has been demanding investigations into Cuomo's nursing home mandate after losing both of her in-laws to COVID in elder care facilities, was pleased to see Grenell's message.