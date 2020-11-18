Reporters Rip Cuomo for His 'Shameful' Presser About New COVID Mandates

In his Wednesday press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said it was "shocking" that every state has an over 2 percent positivity rate. In New York, it's over 2.5 percent. And so, as you can guess, the city announced new sweeping restrictions. New York City public schools will close on Thursday.

And in typical fashion, when the press tried to get more answers out of Cuomo about the closures, he lectured them and told them he doesn't care what they think.

Cuomo unleashes heightened fury on NYT reporter @jessemckinley, who asked a follow-up to @JimmyVielkind's question: will NYC schools be closed tomorrow?@NYGovCuomo: "I don't really care what you think because you're in the same business as him." — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) November 18, 2020

In fact, according to several reporters in the room, the governor got testy throughout the conference. It baffled them.

.@NYGovCuomo ought not lecture a reporter about his tone and then yell at him. Reporters ask questions, and the governor -- who works for the people -- should just provide answers. This was a shameful performance, in my opinion. #JustAnswerTheQuestions pic.twitter.com/U0AdQQ8nnq — Michael Wooten (@wgrzMichael) November 18, 2020

Cuomo is taking an incredibly combative tone with @JimmyVielkind and @jessemckinley for reasons I do not understand. https://t.co/PNbWATLCJZ — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) November 18, 2020

Gov. Cuomo, who has limited private gatherings to just 10 people at a time, added that he believes New York will see a huge spike after Thanksgiving. Based on his own theory.

"You will see a tremendous spike after Thanksgiving," Cuomo said. "No scientific data, no health commissioner said that. That's my personal theory."

He then did his best to scare New Yorkers out of the holidays.

"Your family sounds safe, doesn't it?" he asked. "Your home sounds safe. Your dining room table at Thanksgiving sounds safe. No, you won't be safe. It's an illusion."

But it still seemed to have gone better than Mayor Bill de Blasio's press conference, which experienced five hours of delays today.