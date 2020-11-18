New York

Reporters Rip Cuomo for His 'Shameful' Presser About New COVID Mandates

Nov 18, 2020
Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

In his Wednesday press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said it was "shocking" that every state has an over 2 percent positivity rate. In New York, it's over 2.5 percent. And so, as you can guess, the city announced new sweeping restrictions. New York City public schools will close on Thursday. 

And in typical fashion, when the press tried to get more answers out of Cuomo about the closures, he lectured them and told them he doesn't care what they think.

In fact, according to several reporters in the room, the governor got testy throughout the conference. It baffled them.

Gov. Cuomo, who has limited private gatherings to just 10 people at a time, added that he believes New York will see a huge spike after Thanksgiving. Based on his own theory.

"You will see a tremendous spike after Thanksgiving," Cuomo said. "No scientific data, no health commissioner said that. That's my personal theory."

He then did his best to scare New Yorkers out of the holidays.

"Your family sounds safe, doesn't it?" he asked. "Your home sounds safe. Your dining room table at Thanksgiving sounds safe. No, you won't be safe. It's an illusion."

But it still seemed to have gone better than Mayor Bill de Blasio's press conference, which experienced five hours of delays today.

