Trump Associates Rip CNN for Its Portrayal of Defense Official Kash Patel

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 1:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kash Patel, the current chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense Christopher Miller, was just put in charge of the Pentagon transition effort with the incoming Biden-Harris administration. He used to work for Republican House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes during the Russian collusion investigation. As such, some media covered the news by painting Patel as a Trump loyalist slash Biden conspiracy theorist.

"Trump loyalist connected to Biden conspiracy theories is leading Pentagon transition," the CNN headline ran.  

Trump aides ripped CNN for targeting Patel. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell suggested the media is once again trying to undermine the historic diversity of the Trump administration, considering that Patel is the first Indian-American to have that top role at the Pentagon. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) accused the network of "dumbing down" the news for their audience.

Patel's appointment comes two weeks after President Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and announced Chris Miller as the Acting Secretary of Defense.

Most Popular