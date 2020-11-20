Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 7:42 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, according to reports. He is asymptomatic and is currently isolating.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," a Trump Jr. spokesperson said. "He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

As expected, some media outlets are having a little too much tasteless fun with the news.

Several people close to the president have tested positive in the past week or so, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. In a Facebook interview on Friday, Carson shared that he was "desperately ill" at one point, but that "several co-morbidities" may have played a role. He said he's now "out of the woods." Several aides to Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive over the past month or more, but he has not contracted it.

Over on Capitol Hill two senators, Chuck Grassley (IA) and Rick Scott (FL), also tested positive this week.

President Trump himself contracted the virus in October. He was treated for just a few days in the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, where he continued to work and even recorded a video message about his condition. He then returned to the White House and credited a large part of his speedy recovery to Regeneron.

On Thursday the White House Coronavirus Task Force offered a detailed update on the status of the six vaccines developed under Operation Warp Speed. Two candidates - one from Pfizer and one from Moderna - are looking especially promising, having reported over 94 percent efficacy rates. Pfizer requested an emergency authorization from the FDA on Friday.

Most Popular