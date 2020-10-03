Inside Walter Reed: What President Trump Had to Say About His COVID Diagnosis

Late Saturday evening, President Donald Trump released a video update about his battle with the Wuhan coronavirus. He offered his gratitude to the medical professionals at Walter Reed Medical Center and thanked the American people for sending their prayers and well wishes his way.

"I want to begin by thanking all of the incredible medical professionals, the doctors, the nurses, everybody, at Walter Reed Medical Center – I think it's the finest in the world – for the incredible job they've been doing. I came here, wasn't feeling so well, I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to Make America Great Again. We've done an awfully good job of that. But we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job."

The president said he hopes to be back to normal fairly soon, although he didn't give a definitive timeframe. He also said he plans to end the campaign the same way it began.

"I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started and the way we've been doing and the kind of numbers we've been doing. We're so proud of it," he explained. "But this is something that happened. It happened to millions of people all over the world. And I'm fighting for them, not just the U.S."

Trump mentioned that he's taking therapeutics, a nod to the Remdesivir treatment.

"If you look at the therapeutics, which I'm taking right now, some of them, and others are coming out soon that look, frankly, like miracles, if you want to know the truth," the president explained. "They're miracles. People criticize me when I say that but we have things happening that look like miracles, coming down from God."

The president went on to thank the American people for sending well wishes his way, in a "mostly bi-partisan consensus."

"It's a beautiful thing to see," Trump said. "And I very much appreciate it. I won't forget it. I promise you that."

According to the president, he was given the option to quarantine in the White House but he chose to go to Walter Reed so that he could communicate with the American people.

"I had to be out front. This is America. This is the United States. This is the greatest country in the world. This is the most powerful country in the world. I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe," he explained.

Trump said that part of being a great leader is facing problems head on and no great leader would have chosen to stay in the White House in isolation.

He sent well wishes from First Lady Melania Trump. The president said she's handling things better than he is she's significantly younger than him, which is how the Wuhan coronavirus statistically works.