Sen. Grassley to Quarantine After Exposure to Coronavirus

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley (IA), the Senate's President Pro Tempore, announced on Tuesday morning that he was exposed to an individual who contracted the coronavirus, and is awaiting test results. He plans to quarantine and conduct his Senate duties from home as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from big technology executives Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg.

Tuesday marks the first time in 27 years that Sen. Grassley will have missed a vote in the Senate.

With Sen. Grassley out, the Senate's procedural vote on Judy Shelton, who President Trump nominated to sit on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governor's, could now fail after three GOP Senators already publicly opposed her nomination.

Most Popular