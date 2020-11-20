Senate Republicans

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Republican Senator Rick Scott (FL) announced on Friday morning that he tested positive for coronavirus, making him the second senator to contract the virus this week. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Sen. Scott said he’s experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine in Florida, per virus protocols. He encouraged everyone to "do the right things" to protect themselves and others from the virus.

The Florida Republican is the incoming chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the GOP’s official Senate arm, after being elected last week. He campaigned in Georgia last week in support of GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both in the middle of runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate.

Most Popular