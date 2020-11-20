Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Republican Senator Rick Scott (FL) announced on Friday morning that he tested positive for coronavirus, making him the second senator to contract the virus this week. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Sen. Scott said he’s experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine in Florida, per virus protocols. He encouraged everyone to "do the right things" to protect themselves and others from the virus.

Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020

The Florida Republican is the incoming chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the GOP’s official Senate arm, after being elected last week. He campaigned in Georgia last week in support of GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both in the middle of runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate.