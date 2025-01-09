Joe Biden Gives the Most Ironic Remarks at Jimmy Carter's Funeral to Attack Donald Trump

During former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, President Joe Biden appeared to take the opportunity to take a jab at President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters.

Advertisement

While giving remarks at the funeral, he discussed how his friendship with the late Carter taught him “strength of character is more than the title or power we hold” and that “It’s the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect.”

Biden continued, saying, “We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor and to stand up to – [what] my dad said, the greatest sin of all – the abuse of power.”

He noted that Carter “showed us what it means to be a practitioner of good works and a good and faithful servant of God, and of the people.”

Of course, Biden did not mention Trump or his supporters by name, but the subtext seems clear given that folks on the left have constantly accused Trump and those who support him as hatemongers. Throughout the 2024 campaign, Democrats and left-leaning media outlets warned that if Trump were to take power, he would wield it against his enemies.

Those who pay attention to politics could see that Democrats were engaging in a bit of projection, given their conduct over the past election season.

It is rather ironic that those who tried to leverage the criminal justice system against Trump are complaining about abuses of power. Democrats literally launched a series of prosecutions against the president-elect that were so obvious that even those who agreed with them knew they were motivated by a desire to prevent the Orange Man What Is BadÔ from winning the election.

A Quinnipiac poll published in June 2023 revealed that 62 percent of Americans believe the federal case against the president-elect were primarily motivated by politics instead of a pursuit of justice. This included 91 percent of Republicans, 65 percent of independents, and 28 percent of Democrats.

TRUMP POLL: A new survey reveals 62% of Americans believe the recent indictment of former President Trump was politically motivated. MORE: https://t.co/6aU5ut2EaS pic.twitter.com/TrL1KFYk3A — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 23, 2023

The fact that most of these cases started winding down once it was clear that Trump would serve another term in office further shows that they were only intended to swing the outcome in the Democrats’ favor.

While Democrats were trying to weaponize the criminal justice system against Trump, others on the left attempted to use a provision in the 14th Amendment to remove the president-elect’s name from the ballot in several states, such as Colorado, Maine, and others.

The provision in question was initially intended to apply to former members of the Confederacy. It mandated that those involved in a rebellion against the United States government would not be eligible to hold public office. Democrats tried to use their false narrative that Trump incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021, to bolster their efforts to argue that he should not be allowed to run for president again.

Advertisement

If these don’t represent egregious abuses of power, then nothing does. Biden appears to have been practicing a well-known political maxim: “Always accuse your enemy of that which you are doing.”