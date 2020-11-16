Congresswoman-Elect Malliotakis on How to Bring New Yorkers Back

Over 300,000 people have fled New York City because of the pandemic and the subsequent shutdowns. Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis believes she has the cure for the exodus. The solution, she said, is three-fold: Get rid of the crime, get rid of the shutdowns, and get rid of the mayor.

"Well, first of all, we need a new mayor," she said in an interview with Fox Business's Stuart Varney. "We need the mayor to work with us. We've got to reopen our economy."