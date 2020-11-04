'Conflict of Interest': GOP Candidate Calls for Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro to Step Aside

Pennsylvania's Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro outraged us earlier this week when he tweeted that President Trump would lose the vote in the Keystone State, despite the fact that not one vote had been counted yet.

Here was his prescient message, which essentially delegitimized any potential Trump win.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.



For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

His baseless prediction prompted a response from Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Attorney General Heather Heidelbaugh. In a new statement, she asked Shapiro to stop overseeing the election, because he is clearly guilty of a conflict of interest.

"We are encouraged by the early results of Tuesday’s vote, but it is essential that every, legal vote be counted, and that the process be beyond question," Heidelbaugh said. "That means that Josh Shapiro cannot be seen as having his thumb on the scale, acting in the dual roles of legal arbiter of the vote and a candidate deeply invested in its outcome.

"On the eve of the election, Josh Shapiro even went as far as to declare on social media that President Trump would lose Pennsylvania.

"I am calling on Josh Shapiro to appoint a trusted and impartial deputy to oversee any legal questions and disputes in which that office might play a role concerning this election. The outcome of these elections in Pennsylvania must not be muddled with this glaring conflict of interest. Again, I urge Josh Shapiro to step aside and put an end to flagrant partiality inherent in his dual roles."

