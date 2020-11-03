Supreme Court

Vox Writer Says Liberal SCOTUS Justices Should Encourage People to Take to the Streets

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Three Trump-appointed justices are now on the Supreme Court. The most recent justice, Amy Coney Barrett, was confirmed just last week. Democrats balked every step of the way, in part because they feared that the now conservative leaning Court would help tip a close election in the president's favor. Vox Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser not only predicted that that is exactly what will happen, but he sent some instructions for the remaining liberal justices on the court. According to Millhiser, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan should use their dissents to get people to the streets.

Social media users had some thoughts about that dangerous suggestion.

Millhiser's message is especially unwise considering all of the civil unrest expected in the aftermath of the election. Business owners in Washington, D.C. and other major cities across the country have prepared for the expected violent riots by boarding up their storefronts, bracing themselves for broken windows and looting.

As many leading Republican lawmakers have noted when another seat opened up on the Supreme Court this fall, Democrats would have done the exact same thing and done everything they could to fill it if the shoe was on the other foot. 

But Democrats won't stop trying to invalidate Justice Barrett. On Tuesday, as voters went to the polls, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Barrett “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.”

