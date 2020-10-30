Riots

Eerie: Washington DC Business Owners Prepare for Worst Case Scenario on Election Day

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Oct 30, 2020 11:25 AM
Business owners in Washington, D.C. are nervous. It's just four days until Election Day, and that means it's time to board up their stores. Because they don't anticipate a peaceful practice of democracy. They anticipate more riots.

The tragic police-involved killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd this summer became even more tragic when rioters responded by looting and lighting small businesses on fire. It was trend throughout the country, and in some cases it led to even more death.

With tensions sky high this election season, no matter the outcome Tuesday, more fires are likely to be started. So, all over the nation's capital, businesses are erecting barricades.

Additionally, Wal-Mart is taking guns and ammunition off the shelves because of imminent "civil unrest."

"We have seen some isolated civil unrest, and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," a Walmart spokesperson explained. "These items do remain available for purchase by customers."

Conservatives predicted that it's not President Trump supporters these businesses have to fear.

