Watch: Republican Wisconsin Rep Explains Why He is 'Privileged'

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) managed to put a spin on a normally negative connotation on Monday. Like many other liberal politicians with no actual argument to make, Gallagher's opponent State Rep. Amanda Stuck accused the incumbent of being "privileged" during their live debate on WFRV in Green Bay. But this time, the Republican actually agreed with her.

"She's consistently suggested that I'm somehow privileged," Gallagher said of Stuck. "Tonight I want to set the record straight. She's actually right. I was privileged to grow up in Northeast Wisconsin, in a family that taught me we are all privileged to be Americans, citizens of the greatest country on Earth but that we had a duty to serve."

“[My opponent] has consistently suggested that I'm somehow privileged. And tonight, I want to set the record straight.



She's actually right.



I was privileged to grow up in Northeast Wisconsin, in a family that taught me we are all privileged to be Americans." pic.twitter.com/04wa9jaNYi — Mike Gallagher (@MikeforWI) October 27, 2020

"I've had the privilege of serving the country I love in the United States Marine Corps. And the privilege of serving alongside true heroes. Young men and women who sacrificed everything to keep us safe."

His final privilege was to serve Wisconsinites in Congress.

"If you give me the privilege of serving you for two more years, I will continue to put country above party, principles ahead of politics, and I will always conduct myself in a way that reflects the true value of northeast Wisconsin," he continued.

The best answer in a congressional debate in recent memory? I think so.