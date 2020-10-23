Prisons
One of the Men Trump Just Granted a Second Chance Was Behind Bars Thanks to Biden’s Crime Bill

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

One positive news story buried by other news cycles this week is that President Trump granted clemency to five more individuals serving lengthy sentences for drug crimes. Now, Lenora Logan, Rashella Reed, Charles Tanner, John Bolen, and Curtis McDonald have second chances at life. You can read more about their redemption stories here.

On her Twitter page, Ivanka Trump pointed out that one of the individuals, Charles "Duke" Tanner, an aspiring professional boxer serving a 30-year sentence on federal drug and conspiracy convictions, was placed behind bars thanks to former Vice President Joe Biden's 1994 crime bill.

Worse yet, he was denied clemency during the Obama administration. But the Trump White House heard him and guaranteed his immediate release after he served a little more than his sentence.

"President Trump, I just want to thank you for giving me a second chance and believing in me and reading my petition, I'm just so thankful," Tanner said.

Tanner said he didn't believe his freedom was real until he was able to embrace his 18-year-old son C.J., who he left when he was just two years old.

"This is what I live for," Tanner said, with his arm around his son.

This isn't the first time that Trump's actions have led to tears of joy. Alice Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense, thanked Jesus, President Trump and Kim Kardashian for her second chance. "Hallelujah!" she sang out at this year's Republican National Convention.

President Trump hammered Biden on this very issue at Thursday night's presidential debate in Nashville. He asked the former vice president a very valid question: In your eight years in the White House, why weren't you able to get this done? Biden had the chance to undo his crime bill, which, Trump noted, put tens of thousands of mostly Black young men in prison. But he punted.

"You were vice president along with Obama as your president, your leader, for eight years," Trump said. "Why didn’t you get it done? You had eight years to get it done. Now you’re saying you’re going to get it done because you’re all talk and no action, Joe."

Biden tried to make excuses for himself to say that he couldn't get anything done with the Republican Congress. Firstly, he had a Democratic Congress for two out of his eight years in the Obama administration. And secondly, as Trump shot back, he was able to get Democrats on board with the First Step Act.

According to Ja'Ron Smith, who serves as Deputy Assistant to the President, the Trump administration will not stop working to undo Biden's damage.

