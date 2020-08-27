'Hallelujah!': Alice Johnson Delivers Joyful Speech About the Second Chance President Trump Gave Her

Alice Johnson has a second chance at life thanks to President Trump and Kim Kardashian. Yes, an unlikely duo, but it turns out they were the perfect team. Johnson is a great grandmother who was sentenced to life in prison for a first time, nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian sympathized with Johnson's plight and brought it to the president's attention. Trump was similarly moved, and after some careful thought, he announced that he would be commuting her sentence.

When Johnson was released from prison, she thanked God and her president.

"I was once told that the only way I would ever be reunited with my family would be as a corpse," Johnson explained at the RNC Thursday night. "But by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump, I stand before you tonight…and I assure you, I’m not a ghost! I am alive, I am well, and most importantly, I am free."

Another moving speech tonight came from criminal justice reform advocate Alice Johnson:



"By the grace of God and the compassion of President @realDonaldTrump, I stand before you tonight. And I assure you, I am not a ghost. I am alive. I am well. And most importantly, I am free." pic.twitter.com/rMX3mgS7AR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2020

She smiled ear-to-ear throughout her remarks.

"When President Trump heard about me - about the injustice of my story - he saw me as a person. He had compassion. And he acted. Free in body thanks to President Trump. But free in mind thanks to the almighty God. I couldn’t believe it. I always remembered that God knew my name, even in my darkest hour. But I never thought a president would!"

And the president didn't stop there. As Johnson went on to relate, Trump worked with members of his administration to enact the FIRST Step Act, which ushered in sweeping prison reform. And with that, Johnson says that her promise to fight on behalf of others who were behind bars for unjust period was complete.

“Six months after President Trump granted me a second chance, he signed the First Step Act into law," she beamed. "It was REAL justice reform. And it brought joy, hope, and freedom to thousands of well-deserving people. I hollered Hallelujah! My faith in justice and mercy was rewarded. Imagine getting to hug your loved ones again. It’s a feeling I will never forget. And to think, this first step meant so much to so many. I can’t wait because we’re just getting started.”

By the way, as the New York Post aptly pointed out on Thursday, Johnson was sentenced to life in prison under the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act, a bill co-authored and championed...by Joe Biden.