Supreme Court

Schumer Trashes 'Awful Hearing' with Feinstein At His Side...She Called the Process 'One of the Best.'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Schumer Trashes 'Awful Hearing' with Feinstein At His Side...She Called the Process 'One of the Best.'

Source: Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP

Every Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee boycotted Thursday's vote to approve Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. As such, the all-GOP vote was unanimous and Barrett got the green light to move forward and get a full Senate vote. 

Chairman Lindsey Graham was disappointed because Judge Barrett, he argued, "is one of the most prepared people to have ever been nominated for the Supreme Court."

“As to my Democratic colleagues’ refusal to attend the markup, that is a choice they are making," Graham said. "I believe it does a disservice to Judge Barrett who deserves a vote, up or down."

On the steps of the Supreme Court, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested that Democrats did not take their decision lightly, but they had boycott today's vote because it was an "awful hearing."

You may notice that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary panel, is standing right behind Schumer as he sounds off on the process. That must have been awkward for her because at the conclusion of the confirmation hearings last week, Feinstein commended Chairman Graham for his leadership and said it was "one of the best" hearings she'd ever been a part of. She then hugged him.

Schumer reportedly had to have a "long and serious talk" with her after that display of affection. And it may have done the trick because it looks as though she's fallen in line again.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ignored Schumer's meltdown. He's scheduled the full Senate vote to confirm Barrett for Monday, October 25.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why a Trump Accuser’s Lawsuit Could Burn to Ash Now That the DOJ Has Intervened
Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Loses It When Asked About the Joe and Hunter Biden Scandal
Katie Pavlich
Trump Must Confront Biden on Hunter Emails at the Debate, Muted or Not
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
NPR Reveals Why They're Not Covering the Hunter Biden Scandal
Cortney O'Brien

The Jaw-Dropping Difference Between the Old 'Wall' and the New Wall the Trump Admin Is Building
Julio Rosas
Mike Lee Reminds Democrats of 'Decades of Vicious, Unilateral Escalation' on SCOTUS Nominees
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular