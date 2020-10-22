Schumer Trashes 'Awful Hearing' with Feinstein At His Side...She Called the Process 'One of the Best.'

Every Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee boycotted Thursday's vote to approve Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. As such, the all-GOP vote was unanimous and Barrett got the green light to move forward and get a full Senate vote.

Chairman Lindsey Graham was disappointed because Judge Barrett, he argued, "is one of the most prepared people to have ever been nominated for the Supreme Court."

“As to my Democratic colleagues’ refusal to attend the markup, that is a choice they are making," Graham said. "I believe it does a disservice to Judge Barrett who deserves a vote, up or down."

On the steps of the Supreme Court, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested that Democrats did not take their decision lightly, but they had boycott today's vote because it was an "awful hearing."

Sen. Chuck Schumer on boycott of Barrett vote: "Democrats will not lend a single ounce of legitimacy to this awful, awful hearing. We are voting with our feet." https://t.co/prHbUCsogW pic.twitter.com/NNlt1XVrtZ — ABC News (@ABC) October 22, 2020

You may notice that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary panel, is standing right behind Schumer as he sounds off on the process. That must have been awkward for her because at the conclusion of the confirmation hearings last week, Feinstein commended Chairman Graham for his leadership and said it was "one of the best" hearings she'd ever been a part of. She then hugged him.

Schumer reportedly had to have a "long and serious talk" with her after that display of affection. And it may have done the trick because it looks as though she's fallen in line again.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ignored Schumer's meltdown. He's scheduled the full Senate vote to confirm Barrett for Monday, October 25.