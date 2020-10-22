Graham Sounds Off on Democrats Boycotting Judge Barrett Vote

Ahead of today's vote to move Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination out of Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham is calling out Democrats for boycotting.

“Judge Barrett deserves a vote and she will receive a vote. Judge Barrett deserves to be reported out of committee and she will be reported out of committee. Judge Barrett deserves to be on the Supreme Court and she will be confirmed. She is one of the most prepared people to have ever been nominated for the Supreme Court. America will be fortunate to have her as a member of the highest court in the land," Graham said. “As to my Democratic colleagues’ refusal to attend the markup, that is a choice they are making. I believe it does a disservice to Judge Barrett who deserves a vote, up or down."

“The nomination process took a dark turn in 2013 when the Democrats changed the rules of the Senate for District and Circuit court nominees requiring a simple majority vote. My Democratic colleagues chose to engage in a partisan filibuster of Justice Gorsuch for the first time in U.S. history requiring the changing of the rules regarding Supreme Court nominations. As I said in 2013, I fear over time the rules changes will have a chilling effect on the judiciary and create greater divisions within the Senate,” he continued.

Once out of Committee, Judge Barrett will receive a full Senate floor vote on Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will open debate on her nomination Friday and work through weekend.

2) The Senate floor will be open for debate on the nomination Saturday and Sunday. Plus, Saturday is what we call the “intervening day” here on Capitol Hill. That’s the day in between “filing cloture” on an issue and when that motion is available for a vote. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 21, 2020