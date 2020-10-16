Supreme Court

Claire McCaskill Explains Biden's 'Mixed Emotions' on Court Packing

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Oct 16, 2020 10:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

I hope Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden doesn't plan on asking former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) to be on his communications team. Because when she was asked by NBC to explain the Democrat's position on court packing, her answer was even more confusing than his.

"First of all, it's a tough question," she said on "TODAY" on Friday. "Second of all, I think Joe Biden has mixed emotions about it. He's said over and over again he's not a fan of court packing."

It's not a tough question, though, as her debate partner, National Review editor Rich Lowry, explained. It's a yes or no answer. Will Biden enact "one of the most radical measures in American history," or not? Will he "destroy the legitimacy of the Supreme Court," or not?

"The Supreme Court's been nine since the 1860s...He should be able to give a straight answer," Lowry noted.

McCaskill added that she thinks Biden is "waiting to see what the American people think of the idea."

Biden has been asked this question repeatedly. In one press conference, he suggested that Americans don't "deserve" to know his answer before the election. He then gave us a better hint at his feelings about it, saying he's "not a fan" of the idea. And then at Thursday night's town hall with ABC, he gave his most "straightforward" answer yet.

No worries. President Trump answered the question for him.

