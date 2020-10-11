READ: Amy Coney Barrett's Opening Statement

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has released her opening statement ahead of her confirmation hearings this week. In it, she introduces her family, goes into detail about her law career, and previews how she would conduct herself as an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

Democrats have already shown us that they fully intend to question Judge Barrett's Catholic faith and how it may affect her decision-making. She tries to put those fears to rest in her opening remarks.

"When I write an opinion resolving a case, I read every word from the perspective of the losing party," she explains. "I ask myself how I would view the decision if one of my children were the party I was ruling against; Even though I would not like the result, would I understand that the decision was fairly reasoned and grounded in the law? That is the standard that I set for myself in every case, and it is the standard I will follow as long as I am a judge on any court."

She later adds that Americans deserve a Supreme Court "that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written."

Read her entire opening statement below.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham will kick off the four-day confirmation process on Monday at 9 a.m ET. As he told his Senate opponent Jaime Harrison during a recent debate, he's looking forward to getting the nominee confirmed.