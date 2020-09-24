Joe Biden

'Absurd': Biden Will Be Another No Show for the Press Today

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

For the ninth day this month, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign has "put a lid" on his campaign events. Meaning, he won't be talking to the press. According to his team, that's because he's knee deep in debate prep.

Observers, including top Republicans and members of President Trump's re-election campaign, aren't buying their excuse.

Meanwhile, President Trump is holding another Great American Comeback Rally tonight in Jacksonville, Florida. It'll be an eventful weekend for him too. On Saturday he'll be announcing his nominee for the Supreme Court, directly followed by another rally. He took the opportunity on Thursday morning to call his opponent "low energy."

Most Popular