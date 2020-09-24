'Absurd': Biden Will Be Another No Show for the Press Today

For the ninth day this month, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign has "put a lid" on his campaign events. Meaning, he won't be talking to the press. According to his team, that's because he's knee deep in debate prep.

Observers, including top Republicans and members of President Trump's re-election campaign, aren't buying their excuse.

This is Biden's 6th 9AM lid since he got a traveling press pool 3 weeks ago, and he said yesterday he hadn't even started debate prep.



So seems very fair to point out how absurd this is 40 days out. https://t.co/a2whOr0ek8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 24, 2020

Joe Biden is doing debate prep today. Understandable. Biden is a seasoned debater.



But what was his excuse on 9/1, 9/5, 9/6, 9/8, 9/10, 9/12, 9/19, and 9/22, all days he called a "lid" before noon? https://t.co/hYlJixPWOm — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 24, 2020

People. Biden has been in politics for over 4 decades and a VP for almost a decade. There is no discernible reason why he’s only able to be publicly cogent every third day. This is not debate prep. https://t.co/hvv0SUkeUD — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump is holding another Great American Comeback Rally tonight in Jacksonville, Florida. It'll be an eventful weekend for him too. On Saturday he'll be announcing his nominee for the Supreme Court, directly followed by another rally. He took the opportunity on Thursday morning to call his opponent "low energy."