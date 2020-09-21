Kenosha Parents Informed Hours Before Return to School that Classes are Going Virtual

Late Sunday, the Kenosha Unified School District informed parents that because of a surge of employee absences, in-person learning is suspended for the time being, and classes are going virtual for the entire week. And now those parents are likely scrambling.
See KUSD's eleventh-hour message below.
"Good evening, KUSD families.
"We genuinely apologize for this very late communication. Due to a surge of employee absences being reported for tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 21, we must move Bradford, Harborside, Indian Trail, LakeView, Lincoln, Reuther and Tremper to virtual learning for the upcoming week due to a lack of coverage for in-person learning.
"Students at each of these schools will be expected to log in for classes at their scheduled time from Monday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 25, in order to be marked present.
"Again, we apologize for this late notice and for the inconvenience this may cause our families."
Over 276 teachers were expected to be absent, the school district's communications officer explained to the media on Monday.
KUSD made the decision to move 7 schools to virtual learning after seeing a "surge" in teacher absences for the week. According to a KUSD official, more than 276 teachers have called in. pic.twitter.com/sLxDCmF96V— Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) September 21, 2020
"We do not know the root cause of the absences at this time," the school official said. "We are doing our research today."
Only three COVID cases have been confirmed among staff in the district, she explained, so that can't account for such a barrage of absences.
Some people called "BS" and urged the district to move forward with that investigation.
I call BS. You did NOT do this for the students. You did it because you have a district of lazy teachers. https://t.co/jsGqzyZQ1q— ?? ???????????????? (@julannwis) September 21, 2020
Entitlement at its best. Please don’t ever say “it’s about the children”. Teachers are essential workers. Act like it. I hope an in depth investigation is conducted. Smh.— David Chavez (@WataStrangeLife) September 21, 2020
Parents across the country trying to return to work have been having to deal with uprooted schedules as leaders decided to keep classrooms closed during the pandemic.