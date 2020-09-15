Trump Campaign Floored by Reporter's Question for Biden Regarding Hispanic Voters

When Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was about to board his flight to Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, a slew of reporters were waiting for him. But, once again, they weren't armed with serious questions. And one inquiry from a reporter may take the prize for biggest softball of the year.

"How are you going to handle the disinformation campaign targeting Latino voters?" the reporter wondered.

The Trump campaign couldn't believe their ears.

Wait. Seriously?



Given the chance to ask Biden a question, a reporter claims Trump is running a “disinformation campaign” to Latino voters and asks Biden how to stop it.



Biden’s socialist agenda is not “disinformation” & this is not a serious question.pic.twitter.com/elZUtZfHUP — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 15, 2020

"Just tell the truth," Biden replied. "Everybody knows who Trump is. People are going to show up and vote."

The question comes after new reports that President Trump's anti-socialist message is winning over Hispanic voters in Florida. Cuban Americans in particular know all too well how socialism kills.

WATCH: Hispanic Biden supporter admits President Trump has done “a really good job” hammering home his opposition to Joe Biden’s radical socialism, and his message is resonating.



Latino support for @RealDonaldTrump is surging! pic.twitter.com/amiWWUyhrK — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2020

Meanwhile Biden is struggling to get the same numbers Hillary Clinton did four years ago. Clinton won the Hispanic vote in Florida by about 30 points in 2016. In 2020, Trump has the lead. An NBC/Marist poll showed the president with 50 percent support among Florida Hispanic voters, compared to 46 percent for Biden.

Why not a question from the press about that troublesome gap?

The Biden campaign appears to know something is up, as he is currently making his first visit to Florida as the nominee. The former VP is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, near Orlando, on Tuesday. With Hispanic support slipping, Biden appears to be focused on winning the senior vote.

The media has up until this point given Biden no reason to fear them. At one of his few press conferences last week, reporters decided to focus on breathless reports about President Trump, and whether his demeanor was becoming of the Oval Office. It was a "real missed opportunity" to challenge the Democrat, Fox News's Chris Stirewalt noted.