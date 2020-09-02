Nancy Pelosi

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Sep 02, 2020 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera getting her hair done in a San Francisco hair salon despite local ordinances that have kept salons closed during the coronavirus pandemic. To make the controversy worse, the speaker was also walking around the salon without properly wearing her mask. She at first claimed that she didn't know about the local rules.

Now, in a new statement, Pelosi completely distances herself from any accountability and puts full blame on the nail salon. She called it a "setup." The only responsibility she'll take, she says, is "trusting the word of the neighborhood salon." And no, we're not making this up.

As for her not wearing a mask, Pelosi explained that she just had her hair done.

“I just had my hair washed," she said. "I don’t wear a mask when I’m washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you’re washing your hair? I always wear a mask…And that picture is when I just came out of the bowl.”

The salon's owner Erica Kious, who explained that she has independent stylists working for her who rent chairs in her salon, tore into Pelosi in a phone interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

"It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious fumed.

President Trump had this to say about Pelosi's latest stunt. 

