Pelosi's Vain Reason for Violating the Very Coronavirus Rules She Championed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited a hair salon in San Francisco on Monday despite the Wuhan coronavirus regulations that closed salons throughout the city. Salons in Pelosi's district have been closed since March when the pandemic began.

According to a video obtained by FoxNews.com, Pelosi visited eSalon for a wash and blowout. In the footage, Pelosi is seen in a salon cape, with wet hair and no face mask. According to coronavirus rules in California, stylists aren't allowed to blow dry inside a building.

The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, decided to share the footage because of the double standard.

“One of the stylists who rents a chair from me contacted me Sunday night,” Kious said, referencing a text message she received. The independent stylist, who rents a chair from her, said Pelosi's assistant scheduled an appointment for the speaker.

"I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” Kious told Fox News. She made the point that she "can’t control” what stylists do since they're not paying to rent chairs at this time.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” she explained.

One of the biggest things the salon owner couldn't believe: that Pelosi didn't wear a mask.

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

What's sad is Kious is a single mom with two kids and no income. She attempted to reopen her business by making sure chairs were six feet apart, plexiglass partitions were installed between all the sink washing and hair cutting stations. They're not allowed to perform services outside because the salon tends to do color and chemicals cannot be used outside.

“We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t – it’s a feeling – a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down,” she told Fox News. “I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen. ... The fact that they did this, and she came in, it’s like a slap in the face.”

The salon owner attributes her struggles to the politics in San Francisco. The once thriving neighborhood is boarded up and looks like a third world country. While Kious received funds from the PPP loan, she said she's lost roughly 60 percent of her clientele because "everyone is fleeing the city."

This is just another example of politicians putting rules in place but not wanting to follow the very things they champion. Rules for thee but not for me.

