PBS Reporter Shares Terrible Take on Madison Cawthorn's Memorable Moment at the RNC

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 10:40 AM
Source: Screenshot via C-SPAN

At the end of North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn's RNC speech Wednesday night, the partially paralyzed 25-year-old did the unthinkable. He stood. 

"I say to Americans who love our country – young and old – be a radical for freedom," Cawthorn said as he grabbed hold of a walker and started to stand up. "Be a radical for liberty. Be a radical for our republic. For which I stand."

It was a jaw dropping moment - one that most people found inspiring. But PBS's Yamiche Alcindor found a sinister motive. To her, Cawthorn was trying to make a political statement.

It's true that the national anthem has been a hot controversy these past few years, with several athletes refusing to stand during the playing of the anthem to protest what they say is systemic police brutality against minorities. Yet, I'm sure that was the farthest thing from Cawthorn's mind when he stood up and declared himself to be a "radical for freedom."

Alcindor, as they say on Twitter, got "ratioed."

I wonder, will Alcindor say the same about these heroes too, who stood up after Vice President Mike Pence's speech last night at Fort McHenry?

Most Popular