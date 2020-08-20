Trump Campaign Thanks DNC for Highlighting Business that Got a PPP Loan

During this week's Democratic National Convention, the party has highlighted several minority-owned businesses. That includes the Black-owned Milwaukee small business JCP Construction, which was the construction general contractor for the 2020 event.

“We are pleased to be named the construction general contractor for the upcoming Democratic National Convention being held at Fiserv Forum this summer,” said JCP Construction President James Phelps, who founded the company with his brothers, Jalin, and Clifton. “This is an historic moment for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Midwest. The opportunity to be a part of this event is further recognition of our leadership in this industry and commitment to be an inclusive employer in our city.”