CNN

Conservative Candidate Shocked After CNN Defends Him from Reports that He's a White Nationalist

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Conservative Candidate Shocked After CNN Defends Him from Reports that He's a White Nationalist

Source: Twitter screenshot via CNN

Madison Cawthorn, the young conservative congressional candidate in North Carolina who has become somewhat of a media sensation, met his first controversy this week after his Democratic opponent U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis pounced on some old Instagram photos of him in Germany. In 2017 he visited the German mansion the Eagle's Nest, or as he wrote in his caption, "the vacation house of the Führer."

As Cawthorn and his supporters have pointed out, he posted those photos to celebrate the Allied victory over the “supreme evil" of the Nazis. Nevertheless, the Davis campaign is using the photos in their personal and political attacks. The Democrat also launched an outlandish suggestion that Cawthorn's company, SPQR Holdings, LLC, a real estate investment firm, is white nationalist because of its name.

"The name of his company, you know, is SPQR, which is a symbol that's associated with white nationalists," Davis claimed.

The campaign was obviously way off base, to the point that even CNN reported on it with sympathy for Cawthorn. As CNN reporter Sunlen Serfaty noted, she spoke to the Anti-Defamation League and they "did not see much merit" to Davis's attacks, concluding that Cawthorn was certainly "not" sympathizing with Nazis.

A few of Cawthorn's influential friends spoke up on his behalf as well.

Cawthorn himself, who is wheelchair-bound, made one of the most somber observations.

The race to represent North Carolina's 11th congressional district will conclude in November.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's What Rush Limbaugh Says Joe Biden's Mask Mandate is Really All About
Bronson Stocking
Marine Veteran Johnny 'Joey' Jones Looks Beyond Ten Years After Surviving IED Blast In Afghanistan
Julio Rosas
She's 'Unbeatable?': WSJ Columnist Shreds the Liberal Media's New Kamala Harris Narrative With One Tweet
Matt Vespa

Ninth Circuit Declares California Ban on Gun Magazines Unconstitutional
Bronson Stocking
MSNBC Guest: The Winners in Israel-UAE Deal Are 'Anti-Democratic Forces' and Iran
VIP
Julio Rosas
President Trump Schools Biden on Historic Middle East Peace Deal
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular