A new poll reveals that most Americans trust President-elect Donald Trump to keep terrorism out of the United States, highlighting the ongoing public outcry for tough-on-security policies that the outgoing Biden administration did not deliver. The poll, conducted in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day and global concerns about terrorism and national security, shows that many Americans believe Trump's approach to foreign policy and border security makes the U.S. safer from extremist threats. The survey suggests a significant portion of the electorate continues to view his leadership as a strong deterrent against terrorism, particularly in contrast to President Joe Biden’s handling of international relations and domestic security.

Advertisement

Respondents were asked, “Regardless of which presidential candidate you preferred, do you think the second Trump administration will or will not be able to … keep the U.S. safe from terrorism?”

In response, 60 percent of Americans said that Trump would keep them safe from terrorism rather than Biden.

Last year, Biden said that terrorısm from white supremacy is the most “lethal threat to the homeland today.” One year later, a deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans occurred, in which a man plowed a pickup truck into the crowd, killing at least 15 people. This makes it the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil since the September 11, 2001 attack. The man was not white and did not wear a hood or burn a cross; instead, he was carrying an ISIS flag.

Still, while addressing the attack, Biden refused to acknowledge the fact that it was a terrorist attack. Since taking office, the outgoing president has routinely been accused of funding terrorism through his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Critics argue that by leaving billions of dollars in military equipment in a terrorist-backed country and facilitating the rapid rise of the Taliban, the Biden administration not only emboldened a known terrorist group but also condoned a future of terrorism in the U.S. The Taliban, which supports terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda, seized control of Afghanistan and gained access to U.S. military resources. The president even continued to support the Afghanistan government financially despite the Taliban having taken over it. This raised concerns about American taxpayer dollars potentially ending up in the hands of groups sympathetic to terrorism.