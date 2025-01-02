CNN's National Security Analyst Dropped an Interesting Take About the Tesla Cybertruck Bom...
Mike Johnson Scrambling to Gin Up Support Ahead of Speaker Vote. Will it...
Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Breaking Into NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Home
Mosque Near New Orleans Terrorist's Home Sends Out Message to Attendees
Joe Biden’s Radical ATF Director Resigns Before Trump Had the Chance to Fire...
The Unexpected Business Booming Under Trump
VIP
MSNBC Finally Admits What We All Knew About the Biden Admin
VIP
Teachers in This Blue State Will No Longer Need to Pass a Reading,...
Why People Are Concerned Over Trump's Massive Rally in DC Right Before Inauguration
Nancy Pelosi Heading Back to Washington to Impose 'San Francisco Values'
VIP
Of Course This Is How the Mainstream Media Covered Terrorist Attack in New...
This Colorado Democrat Will Run for Governor
Leftist Magazine Tries to Claim Vance Was 'Born to Immense Privilege'
VIP
Must See: CBS Reporter Rips Dems Over Lie-Filled SCOTUS Delegitimization Campaign
Tipsheet

Despite What the Liberal Media Tells You, Joe Biden Emboldened Terrorist Attacks on U.S. Soil

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 02, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A new poll reveals that most Americans trust President-elect Donald Trump to keep terrorism out of the United States, highlighting the ongoing public outcry for tough-on-security policies that the outgoing Biden administration did not deliver. The poll, conducted in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day and global concerns about terrorism and national security, shows that many Americans believe Trump's approach to foreign policy and border security makes the U.S. safer from extremist threats. The survey suggests a significant portion of the electorate continues to view his leadership as a strong deterrent against terrorism, particularly in contrast to President Joe Biden’s handling of international relations and domestic security.

Advertisement

Respondents were asked, “Regardless of which presidential candidate you preferred, do you think the second Trump administration will or will not be able to … keep the U.S. safe from terrorism?”

In response, 60 percent of Americans said that Trump would keep them safe from terrorism rather than Biden. 

Last year, Biden said that terrorısm from white supremacy is the most “lethal threat to the homeland today.” One year later, a deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans occurred, in which a man plowed a pickup truck into the crowd, killing at least 15 people. This makes it the largest terrorist attack on U.S. soil since the September 11, 2001 attack. The man was not white and did not wear a hood or burn a cross; instead, he was carrying an ISIS flag. 

Still, while addressing the attack, Biden refused to acknowledge the fact that it was a terrorist attack. Since taking office, the outgoing president has routinely been accused of funding terrorism through his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Critics argue that by leaving billions of dollars in military equipment in a terrorist-backed country and facilitating the rapid rise of the Taliban, the Biden administration not only emboldened a known terrorist group but also condoned a future of terrorism in the U.S. The Taliban, which supports terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda, seized control of Afghanistan and gained access to U.S. military resources. The president even continued to support the Afghanistan government financially despite the Taliban having taken over it. This raised concerns about American taxpayer dollars potentially ending up in the hands of groups sympathetic to terrorism. 

Recommended

Joe Biden’s Radical ATF Director Resigns Before Trump Had the Chance to Fire Him Sarah Arnold
Advertisement
Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden’s Radical ATF Director Resigns Before Trump Had the Chance to Fire Him Sarah Arnold
CNN's National Security Analyst Dropped an Interesting Take About the Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Matt Vespa
Why People Are Concerned Over Trump's Massive Rally in DC Right Before Inauguration Sarah Arnold
Flashback: That Other Time a Damning Photo of a Democrat Was Also Suppressed Guy Benson
How My 2024 Predictions Went – And Some Predictions for 2025 Kurt Schlichter
There Is One Reason Why the Las Vegas Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Didn't Become a Mass Casualty Event Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden’s Radical ATF Director Resigns Before Trump Had the Chance to Fire Him Sarah Arnold
Advertisement