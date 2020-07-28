Jim Jordan Airs Disturbing, Yet Powerful Video During Bill Barr Hearing

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) used his opening statement at Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr wisely. He began right after Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) spent several minutes painting Barr as someone who blindly does whatever President Trump tells him and has worked to destroy the integrity of the Justice Department. Nadler was particularly upset after the Trump administration sent federal troops into U.S. cities that have been steeped in violence after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. According to Nadler, the DOJ is now just "a shadow of its former self."

When Jordan had the spotlight, he asked for a video to be shown. It began with clips of different media outlets referring to the riots we've seen these past few months as "peaceful protests." The video then cut to a presser about the death of retired black police captain David Dorn, who was killed during a riot in St. Louis as he was helping protect a local business.

The video proceeded to show other footage of rioters toppling statues, looting local businesses, and running over police officers. It was scary, scary stuff. I've included the video here but be warned it does have some graphic and disturbing footage.

*warning: graphic footage*

Jordan then thanked AG Barr for working to restore the rule of law and speaking out against the Defund the Police movement. He added that the Democrats have "absolutely nothing" on him.

"And so all they got left is to attack the Attorney General who had the courage to state the truth right from the get-go," Jordan said.

Nadler complained that the minority did not give them a 48-hour notice that they were going to be playing the video.

Right. Because that's the main issue.