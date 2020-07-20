New York

Cuomo, Happy with His COVID Response, Now 'Helping' Georgia

Cortney O'Brien
|
|
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Despite just about everyone telling him what a disaster New York's response was to the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to pat himself on the back. He even memorialized his leadership these past few months in his new "New York Tough" posters. The poster, selling online for $14.99, depicts how his administration and New Yorkers helped "flatten the curve." Critics like Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to COVID in a New York nursing home that fell victim to Cuomo's policy, called the governor's graphic a "Covid mountain death poster." Even CNN's Jake Tapper condemned Cuomo for appearing to "celebrate" as over 30,000 New Yorkers died from the disease. Cuomo rejected the notion that he was doing a victory lap.

And now he feels qualified to take his "expertise" elsewhere.

“We’ll tell them about what we did," Cuomo explained on Monday. "We’ll help them with testing programs, tracing programs, we’re going to bring thousands of people pieces of PPE, and whatever they need from us, they’re going to get because we are New York tough, which is smart and united and disciplined and today is about the last word – we are loving," Cuomo said. "Thank you, America, for what you did for us. And we won’t forget, and we’ll be there for you when you need it.” 

Upstate Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin called Cuomo’s trip “absurd and obscene.”

“Cuomo is acting like a conquering hero," he said. "New York leads the nation cases and deaths. He refused to act early and failed to contain the coronavirus. His policies contributed to more deaths in nursing homes."

Cuomo has added just about half the country on his list of states that require two weeks quarantine for visitors. And yet, Gov. Cuomo told reporters Monday morning that he does not plan to quarantine upon his return from Georgia.

Most Popular