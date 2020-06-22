Watch MSNBC Contradict Its Own Reporting on the Trump Rally

Thousands of President Trump supporters showed up to his first campaign rally in months at Tulsa, Oklahoma's BKO stadium on Saturday. Some claimed their spot in line two days early. Millions more watched the rally via a livestream. Yet, the media on Sunday morning told a different narrative. In their eyes, the empty seats were the story. And granted, there were some. And the best description The New York Times could come up with for the rally was "disjointed."

But the Trump campaign issued a statement explaining that the "fake news media's" warnings about the coronavirus and the protests kept some of Trump's typically ardent fans away. Even an MSNBC correspondent stationed outside the BOK Center in Tulsa reported how Black Lives Matter protesters had successfully blocked one entryway to the rally after a "brief standoff."

But later on the same network, an MSNBC contributor said that he and his colleagues have "no evidence" that protesters were blocking Trump supporters from entering the stadium.

Social media users quickly pointed out the glaring contradiction.

MSNBC just lied, saying there was "no evidence of" radical protesters blocking Trump supporters from entering tonight's rally...



but earlier tonight they reported "this entry way... is now completely shut" because of protesters.



ROLL THE TAPE! pic.twitter.com/bg6ROfV8SX — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 21, 2020

MSNBC is reporting one of the gates to the rally has been closed due to BLM protesters and the National Guard is trying to push the crowd back. They also are reporting armed individuals in Hawaiian shirts are gathering near the gate. pic.twitter.com/3AnRhTlRHT — Rajit (@Rajit_Pathak) June 21, 2020

The Trump campaign reiterated the facts. First, protesters did interfere with the event.

Protestors interfered with @realDonaldTrump supporters, blocking access to metal detectors, preventing people from entering the rally in Tulsa. https://t.co/0kzgmqLjDa — Tim Murtaugh - Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) June 20, 2020

Secondly, millions more did stream the speeches.

Over 4 million unique viewers tuned in to tonight’s rally! “These numbers represent unmatched enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and a massive audience that Joe Biden can only dream of.” -@TeamTrump’s @TimMurtaugh pic.twitter.com/dql96qpetw — Ali Pardo (@alipardo) June 21, 2020

The Trump campaign added that these are views that former vice president Joe Biden could only "dream of."