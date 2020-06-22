MSNBC

Watch MSNBC Contradict Its Own Reporting on the Trump Rally

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Thousands of President Trump supporters showed up to his first campaign rally in months at Tulsa, Oklahoma's BKO stadium on Saturday. Some claimed their spot in line two days early. Millions more watched the rally via a livestream. Yet, the media on Sunday morning told a different narrative. In their eyes, the empty seats were the story. And granted, there were some. And the best description The New York Times could come up with for the rally was "disjointed."

But the Trump campaign issued a statement explaining that the "fake news media's" warnings about the coronavirus and the protests kept some of Trump's typically ardent fans away. Even an MSNBC correspondent stationed outside the BOK Center in Tulsa reported how Black Lives Matter protesters had successfully blocked one entryway to the rally after a "brief standoff."

But later on the same network, an MSNBC contributor said that he and his colleagues have "no evidence" that protesters were blocking Trump supporters from entering the stadium. 

Social media users quickly pointed out the glaring contradiction.

The Trump campaign reiterated the facts. First, protesters did interfere with the event.

Secondly, millions more did stream the speeches.

The Trump campaign added that these are views that former vice president Joe Biden could only "dream of." 

