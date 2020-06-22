Iowa

Joni Ernst Met With 'Sexist' Insult After Challenging Dem Opponent to Debates

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 4:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Joni Ernst Met With 'Sexist' Insult After Challenging Dem Opponent to Debates

Source: Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP

On Monday Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) challenged her Democratic opponent Theresa Greenfield to half a dozen debates leading up to November's election. In her video announcement she was dressed in her usual motorcycle outfit with her helmet in hand. She explained that she wants to challenge Greenfield on the issues, but what Ernst wasn't expecting was to be met with insulting and "sexist" tweets about her wardrobe.

Instead of encouraging hearty debate, Justin Barasky, senior adviser for the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, could do no better than poke fun at Sen. Ernst's wardrobe.

"Oh please," Ernst reacted.

Sen. Ernst is the first woman to serve in federal elected office from Iowa, and the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate. And she happens to love riding her motorcycle. So yeah, she wears leather jackets. What that has to do with debates we have yet to understand.

A few months ago, when Sen. Ernst unveiled her proposal to reform the Violence Against Women Act, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stopped her in her tracks. What's more, the Senate Majority PAC claimed that domestic violence victims "deserved better" than Ernst. 

What's interesting about that remark is that Ernst happens to be a domestic abuse survivor herself, something she's been very candid about.

Ernst hopes to see Greenfield on the debate stage two times a month starting in August.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'BlueLeaks': Hackers Doxxed More Than 200 Law Enforcement Agencies
Beth Baumann

Popcorn: Kayleigh McEnany Faced a Liberal Media Meltdown Over Trump Saying 'Kung Flu'
Matt Vespa
How a Conservative Commentator Turned the Left's Cancel Culture Campaign Against Itself
Matt Vespa
Hey, The Washington Post Published a Piece About Trump Supporters on BLM...And It's Not Lefty Nonsense
Matt Vespa

Watch CNN's Erin Burnett Get Owned After Ex-Trump Official Shredded Her Claim That All Classified Info Is True
Matt Vespa

ICYMI: Did Anyone Catch the Judge Torching Bolton in His Ruling Over WH Book?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular