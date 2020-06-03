New York

NYC Detectives Labor Union Responds to Cuomo Questioning Their Efforts

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jun 03, 2020 9:25 AM
Source: John Roca/New York Post via AP

Peaceful protests have been nowhere in sight in New York City for the past two nights as rioters continue to loot stores, exchange gunfire, and run down police officers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn't hesitate to blame the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio for the carnage. They "did not do their job last night," he charged at his Tuesday press conference.

The Detectives' Endowment Association said that the governor should be ashamed, considering their officers put their lives on the line every day.

Plenty could argue that Cuomo "didn't do his job" either in protecting New Yorkers when he ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients in March. That decision, which he's since reversed, likely led to the demise of thousands of elderly New Yorkers, many have charged.

The riots have turned deadly for both protesters and police in multiple cities. On Tuesday night in St. Louis, retired police captain David Dorn was murdered by a group of rioters when he was trying to protect a local pawn shop. 

The NYCPDDEA urged New Yorkers to alert the authorities of any assaults they see on law enforcement, since the Brooklyn DA left that out of his recent message.

George Floyd's family has urged rioters to stop looting and tearing apart their communities, because it's not what George would have wanted.

"My brother was about peace," Floyd's brother Terrence said this week.

